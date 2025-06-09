Doug Ghim betting profile: U.S. Open
Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Ghim's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Ghim's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|58.714
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.206
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.460
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.055
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.759
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.038
|0.107
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the U.S. Open.
