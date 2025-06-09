PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Ghim's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Ghim's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1168-63-68-72-1358.714

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2060.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4600.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.055-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.759-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0380.107

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.206 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim is sporting a 0.460 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.95% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Lance Simpson betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Frederic LaCroix betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    The First Look: Everything you need to know for 125th U.S. Open

    The First Look
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW