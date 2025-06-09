PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his T32 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the U.S. Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3275-67-72-73+7
    2023T2071-67-73-70+1
    2022T773-70-68-68-1

    At the U.S. Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5572-75-77-76+1210.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT870-68-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4662-73-74-69-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-72-71-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2971-75-71-71E37.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-72-75-242.063
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.187-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.146-0.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.0040.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6190.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.582-0.058

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.146 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

