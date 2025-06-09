Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.