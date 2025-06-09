Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open
Denny McCarthy of the United States chips onto the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve upon his T32 finish from last year's tournament.
McCarthy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|2023
|T20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|2022
|T7
|73-70-68-68
|-1
At the U.S. Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 1-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|55
|72-75-77-76
|+12
|10.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|70-68-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|62-73-74-69
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-72-71
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T29
|71-75-71-71
|E
|37.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-72-75
|-2
|42.063
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.187
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.146
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.004
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.619
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.582
|-0.058
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sports a 0.146 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 787 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
