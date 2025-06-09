PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. He'll aim to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament, where he finished tied for 21st.

    Latest odds for Berger at the U.S. Open.

    Berger's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2173-70-73-69+5
    2022MC70-75+5
    2021T3473-70-74-76+13

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4450.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4660.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2410.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.092-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0600.651

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.466 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

