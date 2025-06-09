Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open

Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.

Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.