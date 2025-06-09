Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club. He'll aim to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament, where he finished tied for 21st.
Berger's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|2021
|T34
|73-70-74-76
|+13
At the U.S. Open
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for third with a score of 14-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.680 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.445
|0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.466
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.241
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.092
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.060
|0.651
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.466 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,093 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.