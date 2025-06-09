PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Corey Conners returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15. Conners aims to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at the U.S. Open.

    Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-70-71-70E
    2023MC70-74+4
    2022MC71-73+4
    2021MC71-76+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5310.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2600.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.043-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1220.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8690.792

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.260 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
    • Conners has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fox wins RBC Canadian in four-hole playoff

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 9, 2025

    Bounce Back: Scheffler’s little-known superpower could win him U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    RBC Canadian Open

    1

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -8

    3

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T6

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    T6

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T6

    ITA
    M. Manassero
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -1

    T9

    USA
    C. Champ
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    ENG
    D. Skinns
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Hodges
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    T13

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T13

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW