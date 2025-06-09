Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Corey Conners returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, June 12-15. Conners aims to build on his top-10 finish from last year's tournament.
Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of even par.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at six-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of nine-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.570 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.792 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.531
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.260
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.043
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.122
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.869
|0.792
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.260 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 13th with a 69.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.41% of the time.
- Conners has accumulated 1,465 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.