Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open
Collin Morikawa of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa returns to the U.S. Open, where he has consistently performed well in recent years. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous results.
Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|2023
|T14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|2022
|T5
|69-66-77-66
|-2
|2021
|MC
|76-71
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 2-under.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|67-75-77-71
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-72-74-72
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.429
|0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.710
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.014
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.193
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.346
|0.269
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.710 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Morikawa has accumulated 1,292 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.
