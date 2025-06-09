PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Collin Morikawa of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa returns to the U.S. Open, where he has consistently performed well in recent years. He'll tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open, looking to improve on his previous results.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the U.S. Open.

    Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1470-74-66-72+2
    2023T1471-69-69-69-2
    2022T569-66-77-66-2
    2021MC76-71+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 2-under.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2067-75-77-71+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-72-74-72+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.261 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4290.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7100.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.014-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.1930.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.3460.269

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.710 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • Morikawa has accumulated 1,292 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

