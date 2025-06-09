Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Bezuidenhout will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|2021
|55
|70-76-72-82
|+20
At the U.S. Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.388
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.208
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.274
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.363
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.042
|0.131
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.208 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.14% and has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.