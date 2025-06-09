PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays a shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Bezuidenhout will look to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the U.S. Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3272-71-72-72+7
    20215570-76-72-82+20

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.388-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.2080.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2740.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.363-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0420.131

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.208 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 20.04% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.14% and has accumulated 341 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

