Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Kirk's most recent appearance at this major championship saw him finish tied for 26th in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the U.S. Open.

    Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2671-71-72-72+6
    2023MC71-73+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.098-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1660.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.049-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.626-0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.410-0.286

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.166 ranks 67th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.44% ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Kirk is averaging 0.098 (81st on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards (141st).
    • On the greens, Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.626 this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.15 ranks 141st.
    • Kirk's Par Breakers percentage of 19.79% ranks 148th on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.86% places him 98th.
    • Kirk has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

