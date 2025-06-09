Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 29, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Kirk's most recent appearance at this major championship saw him finish tied for 26th in 2024.
Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.098
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.166
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.049
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.626
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.410
|-0.286
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.166 ranks 67th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.44% ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Kirk is averaging 0.098 (81st on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards (141st).
- On the greens, Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.626 this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.15 ranks 141st.
- Kirk's Par Breakers percentage of 19.79% ranks 148th on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.86% places him 98th.
- Kirk has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
