Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

Kirk's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.166 ranks 67th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.44% ranks 60th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Kirk is averaging 0.098 (81st on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards (141st).

On the greens, Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.626 this season, ranking 172nd on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.15 ranks 141st.

Kirk's Par Breakers percentage of 19.79% ranks 148th on TOUR this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.86% places him 98th.