Chris Gotterup betting profile: U.S. Open

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Chris Gotterup returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious major championship. Gotterup will look to improve upon his previous performance in this tournament as he faces a challenging field at the historic Pennsylvania course.
Gotterup's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T43
|73-69-75-71
|+8
At the U.S. Open
- In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-75-70
|-3
|25.813
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-70-71-65
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|68-66-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|65-73-74-67
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|69-68-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.853 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 1.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.376
|0.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.084
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.053
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.142
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.097
|1.095
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.084 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
- Gotterup ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and has accumulated 273 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the U.S. Open.
