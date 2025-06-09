PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Gotterup betting profile: U.S. Open

Chris Gotterup of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the U.S. Open, set to tee off at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15 in the 2025 edition of this prestigious major championship. Gotterup will look to improve upon his previous performance in this tournament as he faces a challenging field at the historic Pennsylvania course.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the U.S. Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4373-69-75-71+8

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1865-73-74-67-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1869-68-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.853 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3760.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.084-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0530.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.142-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0971.095

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.9 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a -0.084 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    • Gotterup ranks tenth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and has accumulated 273 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the U.S. Open.

