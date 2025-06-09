Chase Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open
Chase Johnson plays a shot from the eighth hole tee during the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on February 19, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chase Johnson will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Johnson's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Chase Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 18, 2024
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
Chase Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 51st with a score of 5-over.
- Johnson has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -1.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chase Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.400
Chase Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has averaged -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has posted an average of -1.400 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Johnson has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
- Overall, Johnson has averaged -1.400 in Strokes Gained: Total during his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
