2H AGO

Chase Johnson betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chase Johnson plays a shot from the eighth hole tee during the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on February 19, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chase Johnson will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the U.S. Open.

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Johnson's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Chase Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 18, 2024The Genesis Invitational5172-70-73-74+5--

    Chase Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 51st with a score of 5-over.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -1.400 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chase Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.400

    Chase Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has averaged -0.023 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Johnson has posted an average of -1.400 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Johnson has averaged 0.332 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five starts.
    • Overall, Johnson has averaged -1.400 in Strokes Gained: Total during his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

