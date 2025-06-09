PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austen Truslow betting profile: U.S. Open

Austen Truslow hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS at Panther Creek Country Club on July 2, 2023 in Springfield, Illinois. (Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

    Austen Truslow will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025, for the U.S. Open. This prestigious major championship promises to be a challenging test for all competitors.

    Latest odds for Truslow at the U.S. Open.

    Truslow's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+5

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Truslow's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Truslow's recent performances

    • Truslow has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Truslow has averaged -2.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Truslow's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.834

    Truslow's advanced stats and rankings

    • Truslow has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 over his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Truslow has averaged -0.550 over his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Truslow has delivered a -1.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Truslow as of the start of the U.S. Open.

