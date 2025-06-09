Byeong Hun An betting profile: U.S. Open
Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a second shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. An will be looking to improve on his previous performances at this major championship.
An's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|2021
|MC
|71-76
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In An's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|70-64-65-66
|-15
|91.667
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-81
|+11
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|74
|69-73-79-76
|+13
|5.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- An has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.329
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.340
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.171
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.394
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.235
|-0.506
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.340 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- An has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 64th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the U.S. Open.
