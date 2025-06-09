PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays a second shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. An will be looking to improve on his previous performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for An at the U.S. Open.

    An's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-78+12
    2021MC71-76+7

    At the U.S. Open

    • In An's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.506 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3290.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.340-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1710.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.394-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.235-0.506

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.340 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 499 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 64th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

