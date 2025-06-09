Byeong Hun An betting profile: U.S. Open

An is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.340 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An is delivering a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.