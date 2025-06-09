Bud Cauley betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Cauley's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|66-69-69-67
|-9
|190.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T72
|74-69-77-74
|+10
|5.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.301
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.547
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.009
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.264
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.103
|0.255
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley's Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.103 ranks tenth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cauley sports a 0.547 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley is delivering a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43.
- Cauley has accumulated 768 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.