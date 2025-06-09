Bryan Lee betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Bryan Lee of the University of Virginia hits off the 3rd tee during the final round of match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 28, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Bryan Lee will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks Lee's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Lee's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Bryan Lee's recent performances
- No recent performance data available.
Bryan Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Bryan Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.