2H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his tie for 21st place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Harman at the U.S. Open.

    Harman's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2171-71-71-72+5
    2023T4365-73-72-75+5
    2022T4368-69-75-76+8
    2021T3874-72-75-73+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.045-0.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.030-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1120.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0150.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.111-0.024

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.030 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.48% ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has a 0.112 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Harman has a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
    • Harman ranks 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,051 points this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.78% ranks 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

