Brian Harman betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Brian Harman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the fourth hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Brian Harman tees off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his tie for 21st place finish in last year's tournament.
Harman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|2023
|T43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|2022
|T43
|68-69-75-76
|+8
|2021
|T38
|74-72-75-73
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 5-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged -0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.030
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.112
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.015
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.111
|-0.024
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.030 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.48% ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman has a 0.112 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Harman has a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Harman ranks 22nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,051 points this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.78% ranks 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.