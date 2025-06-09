Ben James betting profile: U.S. Open
Preston Stout of Oklahoma State University and Ben James of the University of Virginia shakes hands at the end of their match during the final round of match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 28, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Ben James will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his second appearance at the tournament, following his debut last year.
Ben James's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
At the U.S. Open
- In James's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Ben James's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-71-74-76
|+1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T44
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
Ben James's recent performances
- James had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 1-over.
- James has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- James has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.583
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.338
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.529
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.719
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.731
|-0.050
Ben James's advanced stats and rankings
- James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.583 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James is sporting a 1.338 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, James has delivered a -1.719 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the U.S. Open.
