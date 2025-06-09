PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ben James betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Preston Stout of Oklahoma State University and Ben James of the University of Virginia shakes hands at the end of their match during the final round of match play at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 28, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Ben James will compete in the 2025 U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. This marks his second appearance at the tournament, following his debut last year.

    Latest odds for James at the U.S. Open.

    Ben James's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-71+6

    At the U.S. Open

    • In James's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Ben James's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-71-74-76+1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC76-70+4--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicT4470-70-68-72-8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--

    Ben James's recent performances

    • James had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 1-over.
    • James has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • James has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ben James's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5830.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.3380.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.529-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.719-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.731-0.050

    Ben James's advanced stats and rankings

    • James has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.583 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 306.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, James is sporting a 1.338 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, James has delivered a -1.719 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 20.83% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for James as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

