Andrew Novak betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. Novak missed the cut in his only previous appearance at this tournament in 2022.
Novak's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
At the U.S. Open
- In Novak's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.239
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.048
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.251
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.077
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.614
|0.001
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sports a 0.048 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Novak currently ranks eighth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,512 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.