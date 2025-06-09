Andrew Novak betting profile: U.S. Open

Novak has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.

Novak has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.