Andrea Pavan betting profile: U.S. Open

In his past five tournaments, Pavan has averaged -0.327 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Pavan's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is 0.702.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in the past five tournaments stands at 0.146.

On the greens, Pavan has posted a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.