Andrea Pavan betting profile: U.S. Open
Andrea Pavan of Italy tees off on the fifth hole on day three of the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on March 22, 2025 in Singapore, Singapore. (Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Andrea Pavan will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. This marks Pavan's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Pavan's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Andrea Pavan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T31
|65-71-70-68
|-14
|--
Andrea Pavan's recent performances
- Pavan had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 14-under.
- Pavan has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavan has averaged 0.647 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andrea Pavan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.647
Andrea Pavan's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Pavan has averaged -0.327 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Pavan's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his last five starts is 0.702.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in the past five tournaments stands at 0.146.
- On the greens, Pavan has posted a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five starts.
- Overall, Pavan has averaged 0.647 in Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
