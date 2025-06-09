Alistair Docherty betting profile: U.S. Open
Alistair Docherty plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Alistair Docherty will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15, 2025 for the U.S. Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the U.S. Open
- This is Docherty's first time competing in the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Docherty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T2
|65-68-71-64
|-16
|--
Docherty's recent performances
- Docherty has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Docherty has an average of 0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Docherty has averaged 0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Docherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.879
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.156
|-0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.301
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.190
|0.328
Docherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Docherty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 322.5 yards in 2025.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Docherty has a -0.879 mark this season. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Docherty has delivered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Docherty has broken par 11.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Docherty as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.