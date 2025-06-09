Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Scott's best finish in recent years came in 2022 when he tied for 14th at 2-over par.
Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|T14
|69-73-72-68
|+2
|2021
|T38
|71-74-74-75
|+14
At the U.S. Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he tied for 14th at 2-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.227
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.199
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.208
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.021
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.216
|0.325
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a -0.199 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.