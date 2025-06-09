PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 09, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Adam Scott returns to compete in the 2025 U.S. Open, set to take place June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Scott's best finish in recent years came in 2022 when he tied for 14th at 2-over par.

    Latest odds for Scott at the U.S. Open.

    Scott's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3270-72-76-69+7
    2023MC73-72+5
    2022T1469-73-72-68+2
    2021T3871-74-74-75+14

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he tied for 14th at 2-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Scott has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2270.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.199-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2080.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0210.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2160.325

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott is sporting a -0.199 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

