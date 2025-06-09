Adam Schenk betting profile: U.S. Open
Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.
Schenk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|2023
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|2022
|T24
|70-70-73-71
|+4
At the U.S. Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 4-over.
- Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.013
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.102
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.085
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.045
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.245
|-0.438
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
