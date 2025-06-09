PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk will tee off at Oakmont Country Club June 12-15 for the 2025 U.S. Open. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the U.S. Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the U.S. Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC79-72+11
    2023MC75-69+4
    2022T2470-70-73-71+4

    At the U.S. Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 24th at 4-over.
    • Bryson DeChambeau won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 6-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -0.438 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.013-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.102-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.0850.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.045-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.245-0.438

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.013 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.102 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 165th with a 61.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

