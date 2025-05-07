PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Truist Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Patrick Rodgers of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)



    Patrick Rodgers returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Rodgers will look to improve upon his T29 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Truist Championship.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Truist Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2970-70-74-72+2
    2023MC74-73+5
    2021T3768-68-79-70+1

    At the Truist Championship

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-68-66-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT369-71-68-71-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.022-0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.230-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.3000.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0860.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.177-0.001

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers has sported a -0.230 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 572 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Truist Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

