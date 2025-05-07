Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Truist Championship
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Patrick Rodgers of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) for the 2025 Truist Championship, set to tee off May 8-11. Rodgers will look to improve upon his T29 finish in last year's tournament.
Rodgers' recent history at the Truist Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|2021
|T37
|68-68-79-70
|+1
At the Truist Championship
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Truist Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.022
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.230
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.300
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.086
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.177
|-0.001
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers has sported a -0.230 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 572 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Truist Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.