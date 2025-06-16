Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs June 19-22. He'll be looking to recapture the form that saw him win this event in 2022.
Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|2023
|T19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|2022
|1
|63-63-67-68
|-19
|2020
|T20
|63-68-70-67
|-12
At the Travelers Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-74-71-69
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-69-74-76
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|72-71-72-68
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|73-69-70-71
|-5
|188.750
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|5.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|18.750
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|31.750
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.032
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.690
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.037
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.138
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.558
|1.257
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.690 this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.39% ranks 56th on TOUR this season.
- Schauffele's average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th on TOUR in 2025.
- On the greens, Schauffele is delivering a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
- Schauffele has accumulated 640 FedExCup Regular Season points so far in 2025, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
