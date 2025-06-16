PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs June 19-22. He'll be looking to recapture the form that saw him win this event in 2022.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Travelers Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1365-65-64-70-16
    2023T1968-64-67-67-14
    2022163-63-67-68-19
    2020T2063-68-70-67-12

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished first at 19-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-74-71-69+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-69-74-76+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2872-71-72-68-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-69-69-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1869-68-71-67-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT873-69-70-71-5188.750
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1270-68-75-66-559.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7272-71-77-81+135.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4077-71-75-69+418.750
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT3072-70-66-67-1731.750

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.257 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.0320.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6900.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0370.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1380.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.5581.257

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.690 this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.39% ranks 56th on TOUR this season.
    • Schauffele's average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 35th on TOUR in 2025.
    • On the greens, Schauffele is delivering a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25.
    • Schauffele has accumulated 640 FedExCup Regular Season points so far in 2025, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    WiretoWire: Spaun seizes U.S. Open title

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW