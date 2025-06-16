Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. Im looks to build on his strong T3 finish in last year's tournament, where he posted an impressive 20-under.
Im's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|2023
|T29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|2020
|T58
|68-68-71-68
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T57
|68-77-76-75
|+16
|10.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|73-72-73-71
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|69-66-67-72
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T11
|69-69-68-67
|-11
|125.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|287.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|60
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|7.875
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.435
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.911
|-1.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.574
|0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.272
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.370
|0.143
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.911 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71.
- Im has accumulated 1,122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
