1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. Im looks to build on his strong T3 finish in last year's tournament, where he posted an impressive 20-under.

    Latest odds for Im at the Travelers Championship.

    Im's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T367-64-63-66-20
    2023T2965-67-67-69-12
    2020T5868-68-71-68-5

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5768-77-76-75+1610.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-68E--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1673-72-73-71+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2369-66-67-72-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3367-68-67-70-1220.583
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1169-69-68-67-11125.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT571-70-71-69-7287.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6068-69-69-70-45.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6176-66-76-76+67.875

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4350.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.911-1.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5740.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.2720.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3700.143

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.435 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im is sporting a -0.911 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 61.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im is delivering a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71.
    • Im has accumulated 1,122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
