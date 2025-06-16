Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Travelers Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Jaeger aims to improve upon his tie for 31st finish in last year's event.
Jaeger's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|71-67-65-67
|-10
|2023
|T64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|76-72-73-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|70
|67-75-76-74
|+8
|6.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|64-70-73-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|72-74-73-78
|+9
|12.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-64-67-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-69-72
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.237
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.306
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.191
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.303
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.563
|0.049
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 700 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
