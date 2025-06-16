PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Jaeger aims to improve upon his tie for 31st finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Travelers Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3171-67-65-67-10
    2023T6466-68-69-74-3
    2022MC67-72-1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3976-72-73-74+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7067-75-76-74+86.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT765-69-70-66-10187.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5664-70-73-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-69-71-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5272-74-73-78+912.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-64-67-67-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-69-72-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.237-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.306-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1910.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3030.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5630.049

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.237 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger is sporting a 0.306 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger is delivering a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 23.48% of the time.
    • Jaeger has accumulated 700 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

