Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship
Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a shot from the bunker on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs from June 19-22. The young Swede aims to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has shown promising results.
Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|2023
|T24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|68-68-65-66
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|75-71-77-66
|+1
|68.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|66-71-75-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-71-71-70
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|7
|68-73-69-72
|-6
|250.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|72-71-77-68
|E
|40.056
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.531
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.013
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.173
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.132
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.239
|0.507
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
- Åberg has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
