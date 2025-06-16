PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the bunker on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 11, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, which runs from June 19-22. The young Swede aims to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has shown promising results.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the Travelers Championship.

    Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2767-69-62-71-11
    2023T2467-65-65-70-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Åberg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1368-68-65-66-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1675-71-77-66+168.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6066-71-75-69+18.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-71-71-70-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament768-73-69-72-6250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2272-71-77-68E40.056

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished seventh with a score of 6-under.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has averaged 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5310.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0130.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.173-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1320.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2390.507

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.531 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sports a 0.013 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Åberg has delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
    • Åberg has accumulated 1,410 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 11th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

