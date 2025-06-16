PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. Clark's best finish at this event came last year when he tied for ninth at 17-under.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Travelers Championship.

    Clark's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T966-68-66-63-17
    2023T2968-67-67-66-12
    2022T3566-68-71-68-7
    2021MC71-77+8
    2020MC71-71+2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5966-69-74-66-54.800
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5678-71-77-75+1310.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5072-69-73-74+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6369-73-70-70+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2765-70-69-72-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4676-68-75-74+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT569-68-64-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D72E--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Clark has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1240.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.421-1.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2320.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.141-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.076-0.624

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.421 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

