Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship
Wyndham Clark of the United States hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. Clark's best finish at this event came last year when he tied for ninth at 17-under.
Clark's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|2023
|T29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|2022
|T35
|66-68-71-68
|-7
|2021
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|66-69-74-66
|-5
|4.800
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|78-71-77-75
|+13
|10.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|65-70-69-72
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|76-68-75-74
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|69-68-64-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Clark has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.124
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.421
|-1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.232
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.141
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.076
|-0.624
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.421 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 368 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
