Wyndham Clark betting profile: Travelers Championship

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.421 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.