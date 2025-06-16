Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his third shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Hovland's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|68-70-64-65
|-13
|2023
|T29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|2020
|T11
|63-69-67-68
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|3
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|350.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|74-73-75-70
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-72-71
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-70-71-70
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-69-73-73
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|1
|70-67-69-67
|-11
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.116
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.748
|0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.078
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.135
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.651
|1.057
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.748 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
- Hovland has accumulated 1,135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
