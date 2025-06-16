PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his third shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his third shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his T20 finish from last year's tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut.

    Latest odds for Hovland at the Travelers Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2068-70-64-65-13
    2023T2967-65-70-66-12
    2020T1163-69-67-68-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open371-68-70-73+2350.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-73-75-70+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-72-71-137.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-70-71-70E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-68-68-69-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-69-73-73-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship170-67-69-67-11500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-68+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-72+5--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC73-76+5--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Hovland has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1160.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7480.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.0780.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.135-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6511.057

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland is sporting a 0.748 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland is delivering a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Hovland has accumulated 1,135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

