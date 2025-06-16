Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship
Tony Finau of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Tony Finau returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. His best finish at this event came last year when he tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.
Tony Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|2023
|T45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|2022
|T13
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|2020
|MC
|68-69
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|76-70-74-71
|+11
|22.500
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|70-69-69-74
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|69-72-76-76
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-70-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|72-71-68-80
|+3
|22.500
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.097
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.121
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.223
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.012
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.453
|0.807
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.121 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Finau has accumulated 664 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
