PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tony Finau of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. His best finish at this event came last year when he tied for fifth with a score of 18-under.

    Latest odds for Finau at the Travelers Championship.

    Tony Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T565-67-64-66-18
    2023T4569-66-66-70-9
    2022T1368-68-65-69-10
    2021MC76-67+3
    2020MC68-69-3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tony Finau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3876-70-74-71+1122.500
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3172-73-76-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1970-69-69-74-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1565-70-67-70-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3872-70-68-68-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5669-72-76-76+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-70-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3672-71-68-80+322.500

    Tony Finau's recent performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Finau has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau has averaged 0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.097-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1210.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2230.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0120.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4530.807

    Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

    • Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.097 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a 0.121 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Finau has accumulated 664 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW