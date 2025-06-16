Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship
Tommy Fleetwood of England hits his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Tommy Fleetwood returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. Fleetwood will look to improve upon his 15th place finish in last year's event.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|2023
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2022
|T46
|69-66-70-71
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|72-75-72-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|70-70-76-70
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|68-68-67-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|7
|67-66-68-70
|-13
|225.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|68-73-74-81
|+8
|4.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|71-66-75-71
|-5
|82.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.193
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.608
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.217
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.281
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.299
|1.450
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.299.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.608 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.67% places him 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood ranks 36th with an average of 0.217.
- On the greens, Fleetwood ranks 33rd in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.281, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.30 places him 29th on TOUR.
- Fleetwood has accumulated 1,324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
