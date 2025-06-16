PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England hits his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England hits his second shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. Fleetwood will look to improve upon his 15th place finish in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Travelers Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20241567-67-66-65-15
    2023MC69-69-2
    2022T4669-66-70-71-4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1672-75-72-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT467-67-70-68-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4170-70-76-70+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT468-68-67-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage767-66-68-70-13225.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-69-75-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6268-73-74-81+84.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1672-70-69-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1471-66-75-71-582.500

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 1.450 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1930.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6080.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2170.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2810.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.2991.450

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood is seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.299.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.608 ranks 11th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.67% places him 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood ranks 36th with an average of 0.217.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood ranks 33rd in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.281, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.30 places him 29th on TOUR.
    • Fleetwood has accumulated 1,324 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW