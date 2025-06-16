PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim finished second at the Travelers Championship in 2024, posting an impressive 22-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

    Tom Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024262-65-65-66-22
    2023T3869-64-72-65-10

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tom Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4470-68-71-70-111.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7171-72-75-75+96.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5472-68-71-71-23.646
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625

    Tom Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 9-over.
    • Kim has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.044-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.168-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1570.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.1930.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0870.208

    Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.168 (66th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim is sporting a 0.157 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
    • Kim has accumulated 340 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

