Tom Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
Tom Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Tom Kim finished second at the Travelers Championship in 2024, posting an impressive 22-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship.
Tom Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-22
|2023
|T38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
At the Travelers Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tom Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|11.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|71
|71-72-75-75
|+9
|6.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T54
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|3.646
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
Tom Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 9-over.
- Kim has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.044
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.168
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.157
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.193
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.087
|0.208
Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.168 (66th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim is sporting a 0.157 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim is delivering a -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62.
- Kim has accumulated 340 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
