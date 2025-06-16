Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship
Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Thomas has shown strong performances at this event in recent years, including a top-5 finish in 2024.
Justin Thomas's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|2023
|T9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Justin Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-67-66-67
|-14
|375.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P1
|61-69-69-68
|-17
|700.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|73-71-76-70
|+2
|24.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|2
|73-70-65-66
|-10
|300.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|71-70-74-76
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|73-71-69-69
|-6
|151.667
Justin Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Thomas has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.062
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.601
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.206
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.460
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.329
|1.162
Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sports a 0.601 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 5th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
- Thomas currently ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,071 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
