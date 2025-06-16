Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sports a 0.601 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 5th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 26.50% of the time.