25M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Thomas has shown strong performances at this event in recent years, including a top-5 finish in 2024.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Travelers Championship.

    Justin Thomas's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-63-65-66-18
    2023T970-64-62-67-17
    2020MC71-71+2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Justin Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT266-67-66-67-14375.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP161-69-69-68-17700.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3673-71-76-70+224.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship273-70-65-66-10300.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3378-62-73-73-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3671-70-74-76+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT973-71-69-69-6151.667

    Justin Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.691 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Justin Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0620.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6010.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2060.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4600.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3291.162

    Justin Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sports a 0.601 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a 0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 5th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 26.50% of the time.
    • Thomas currently ranks fourth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,071 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

