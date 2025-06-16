Davis Thompson betting profile: Travelers Championship
Davis Thompson of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22, 2025 for the Travelers Championship. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million this year.
Thompson's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|2021
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.376
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.063
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.128
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.280
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.161
|-0.480
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 448 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
