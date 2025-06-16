PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 19-22, 2025 for the Travelers Championship. The tournament boasts a purse of $20 million this year.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Travelers Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC67-70-3
    2021MC73-68+1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-70-77-75+1013.250
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.480 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3760.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.063-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.128-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.280-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.161-0.480

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.376 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 448 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 71st on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

