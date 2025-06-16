PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship

Tom Hoge of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to build on his strong T3 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Travelers Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T369-63-66-62-20
    2023T6068-67-68-72-5
    2022MC73-74+7
    2021T6667-71-72-70E
    2020T3767-68-66-70-9

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6368-73-69-72+27.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1870-70-66-69-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-72-70-71-379.286
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-68-76-487.143
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT371-70-71-66-10325.000

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.469-0.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5420.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green920.0200.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.086-0.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1790.163

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.542 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Hoge sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 28th in the standings.
    • His Par Breakers percentage of 21.30% ranks 99th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.83% places him 77th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

