Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship
Tom Hoge of the United States hits his second shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. He'll look to build on his strong T3 finish in last year's tournament.
Hoge's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|2023
|T60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|2021
|T66
|67-71-72-70
|E
|2020
|T37
|67-68-66-70
|-9
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|73-69-75-70
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T63
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|7.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|70-70-66-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-72-70-71
|-3
|79.286
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-68-76
|-4
|87.143
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|325.000
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.469
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.542
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|92
|0.020
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.086
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.179
|0.163
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.542 ranks 16th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Hoge sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98.
- Hoge has accumulated 1,012 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 28th in the standings.
- His Par Breakers percentage of 21.30% ranks 99th on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.83% places him 77th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
