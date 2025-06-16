Tom Hoge betting profile: Travelers Championship

Hoge has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.334 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.