1H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thomas Detry returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Detry looks to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $20.0 million purse tournament.

    Latest odds for Detry at the Travelers Championship.

    Detry's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5569-68-69-70-4
    2023MC70-68-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Detry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Detry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2369-73-73-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1866-70-65-67-1244.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-74-73+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-69-73-68-530.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3273-65-69-70-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4769-67-67-71-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2271-71-72-67-336.500

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Detry has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Detry has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2580.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0120.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0590.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.2830.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5880.666

    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Detry has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

