Thomas Detry betting profile: Travelers Championship
Thomas Detry returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Detry looks to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes in the $20.0 million purse tournament.
Detry's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Detry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Detry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-73-73-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|66-70-65-67
|-12
|44.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-74-73
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|30.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|73-65-69-70
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|69-67-67-71
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|71-71-72-67
|-3
|36.500
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- Detry has an average of 0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Detry has averaged 0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.258
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.012
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.059
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.283
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.588
|0.666
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.258 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Detry sports a -0.012 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Detry has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 79th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Detry has accumulated 1,054 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 26th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
