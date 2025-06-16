Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. He'll aim to improve on his T23 finish from last year's event.
Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|2023
|MC
|71-66
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T38
|72-72-78-69
|+11
|22.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|65-68-67-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|73-72-73-70
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|69-70-72-68
|-5
|275.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|65
|66-70-76-71
|+3
|7.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|73-71-67-68
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-65-70-65
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|22.500
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.624
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.334
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.132
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.150
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.676
|0.883
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.624 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.334 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Pendrith has accumulated 937 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
