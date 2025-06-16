PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, scheduled for June 19-22. He'll aim to improve on his T23 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Travelers Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2365-68-66-69-12
    2023MC71-66-3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3872-72-78-69+1122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2765-68-67-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1273-72-73-70E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT569-70-72-68-5275.000
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6566-70-76-71+37.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4273-71-67-68-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-65-70-65-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3869-70-73-75-122.500

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has averaged 0.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6240.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3340.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1320.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.150-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6760.883

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.624 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.334 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
    • Pendrith has accumulated 937 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 33rd on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

