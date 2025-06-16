Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Travelers Championship

Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.624 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith is sporting a 0.334 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Pendrith is delivering a -0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.72, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.