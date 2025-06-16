Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship
Adam Scott of Australia hits his third shot on the 14h hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Adam Scott returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Scott aims to improve on his T39 finish from last year's tournament.
Scott's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|2023
|T19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|2021
|T13
|69-69-67-67
|-8
At the Travelers Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 19th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|70-70-67-79
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|79-69-73-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-73
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Scott has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged 0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.319
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.084
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.167
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.014
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.417
|0.757
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott has sported a -0.084 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
