1H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia hits his third shot on the 14h hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Scott aims to improve on his T39 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Travelers Championship.

    Scott's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3974-67-67-64-8
    2023T1962-68-65-71-14
    2021T1369-69-67-67-8

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he tied for 19th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1270-70-67-79+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3179-69-73-72+526.714
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-71-69-73-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Scott has an average of 0.602 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged 0.757 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3190.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.084-0.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1670.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0140.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4170.757

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.319 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott has sported a -0.084 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 362 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

