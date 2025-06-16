Harry Hall betting profile: Travelers Championship
Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Hall finished T56 in his previous appearance at this event in 2023, shooting 6-under par.
Hall's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|35.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hall has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.028
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.042
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.296
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.796
|1.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.023
|1.613
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a -0.042 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.45% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 584 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
