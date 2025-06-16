PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 24, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Hall finished T56 in his previous appearance at this event in 2023, shooting 6-under par.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Travelers Championship.

    Hall's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5670-66-69-69-6

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2466-70-67-66-1135.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-67-70-68-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hall has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0280.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.042-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2960.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7961.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0231.613

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall is sporting a -0.042 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall is delivering a 0.796 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53, and he ranks fifth by breaking par 25.45% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 584 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW