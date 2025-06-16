Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. His most recent performance at this event saw him finish T31 with a score of 10-under in 2024.
Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2020
|T11
|68-66-68-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|68-74-74-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|70-77-74-72
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|73-64-69-71
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|72-64-71-73
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-68-71-69
|-7
|58.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|68-64-66-74
|-12
|175.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.301
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.267
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.380
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.130
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.818
|1.049
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 803 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
