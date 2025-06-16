PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, running June 19-22. His most recent performance at this event saw him finish T31 with a score of 10-under in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Travelers Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3169-67-65-69-10
    2023MC72-70+2
    2022MC72-67-1
    2021MC74-70+4
    2020T1168-66-68-65-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4268-74-74-76+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3170-77-74-72+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2873-64-69-71-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT872-64-71-73-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-68-71-69-758.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1567-69-67-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT868-64-66-74-12175.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3010.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2670.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3800.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1300.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8181.049

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 803 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

