Si Woo Kim betting profile: Travelers Championship

Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 23.00% of the time.