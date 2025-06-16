PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Lowry will look to improve on his T9 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Lowry at the Travelers Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T969-62-65-67-17
    2023T1964-69-69-64-14
    2020T6066-69-74-67-4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1364-68-68-67-1355.200
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2369-72-73-77+345.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT264-65-67-70-14375.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1868-70-67-70-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4271-68-72-81+419.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-67-70-70-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-71-74-67-448.300

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1850.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.0211.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.161-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.156-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.2100.820

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.021.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.11% ranks 47th on TOUR this season.
    • Lowry's average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards places him 138th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
    • Lowry's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.67% ranks 35th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

