Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. Lowry will look to improve on his T9 finish from last year's tournament.
Lowry's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|2023
|T19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|2020
|T60
|66-69-74-67
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|55.200
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|69-72-73-77
|+3
|45.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-70
|-14
|375.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|68-70-67-70
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|71-68-72-81
|+4
|19.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|48.300
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 14-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.820 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.185
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.021
|1.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.161
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.156
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.210
|0.820
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.021.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.11% ranks 47th on TOUR this season.
- Lowry's average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards places him 138th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 12th on TOUR.
- Lowry's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.67% ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
