Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship

Sepp Straka of Austria prepares to play a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Straka finished tied for 23rd with a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Travelers Championship.

    Straka's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2369-70-68-61-12
    2023T3869-67-68-66-10
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021T1066-70-69-66-9
    2020MC69-72+1

    At the Travelers Championship

    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-73+11--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-66-70-5350.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship163-67-66-68-16700.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-67-64-70-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-70-67-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC78-71+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1470-68-71-74-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT577-66-69-69-7287.500

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2990.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9860.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.123-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.3350.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.4971.383

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.986 this season, ranking third on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.93% ranks second on TOUR for the 2025 season.
    • Straka has accumulated 2,479 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR.
    • Straka ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.59% and second in Par Breakers at 26.29%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

