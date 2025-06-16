Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sepp Straka of Austria prepares to play a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 19-22. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Straka finished tied for 23rd with a score of 12-under.
Straka's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|2023
|T38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T10
|66-70-69-66
|-9
|2020
|MC
|69-72
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 12-under.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-66-70
|-5
|350.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|1
|63-67-66-68
|-16
|700.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-67-64-70
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-70-67-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|77-66-69-69
|-7
|287.500
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.728 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 1.383 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.299
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.986
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.123
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.335
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.497
|1.383
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.986 this season, ranking third on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.93% ranks second on TOUR for the 2025 season.
- Straka has accumulated 2,479 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR.
- Straka ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.59% and second in Par Breakers at 26.29%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
