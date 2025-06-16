PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, as the defending champion of the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off June 19-22 looking to repeat his dominant performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Travelers Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024165-64-64-65-22
    2023T463-70-63-65-19
    2022T1368-67-65-70-10
    2021T4769-65-71-72-3
    2020MC70-67-3

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT773-71-70-70+4225.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday170-70-68-70-10700.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT468-71-64-69-8122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 3.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7040.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3621.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2550.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.3770.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.6993.802

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.362.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.76% ranks tenth on TOUR.
    • Scheffler is second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.704, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 73rd.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.377, ranking 20th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in both Bogey Avoidance (11.22%) and Strokes Gained: Total (2.699).
    • He ranks third in Par Breakers at 25.53% and leads the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 3,726 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

