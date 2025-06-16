Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, as the defending champion of the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off June 19-22 looking to repeat his dominant performance from last year's tournament.
Scheffler's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|1
|65-64-64-65
|-22
|2023
|T4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|2022
|T13
|68-67-65-70
|-10
|2021
|T47
|69-65-71-72
|-3
|2020
|MC
|70-67
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 22-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|73-71-70-70
|+4
|225.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|700.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T4
|68-71-64-69
|-8
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 3.802 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.704
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.362
|1.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.255
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.377
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.699
|3.802
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 1.362.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.76% ranks tenth on TOUR.
- Scheffler is second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.704, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 73rd.
- On the greens, Scheffler has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.377, ranking 20th on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in both Bogey Avoidance (11.22%) and Strokes Gained: Total (2.699).
- He ranks third in Par Breakers at 25.53% and leads the FedExCup Regular Season standings with 3,726 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
