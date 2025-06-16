Sam Stevens betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sam Stevens will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This tournament offers a substantial purse of $20 million.
Stevens' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-66
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|74-73-76-70
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|25.813
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-68-77-75
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|64-71-69-70
|-6
|40.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|65-65-70-64
|-20
|190.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|70-73-67-71
|-3
|9.536
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-65-69-65
|-10
|41.167
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.244
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.153
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.199
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.184
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.474
|0.699
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.153 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
- Stevens has accumulated 826 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
