41M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens will tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 19-22 for the 2025 Travelers Championship. This tournament offers a substantial purse of $20 million.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Travelers Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-66-2

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3174-73-76-70+526.714
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2872-68-68-69-325.813
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6070-68-77-75+68.036
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2364-71-69-70-640.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson365-65-70-64-20190.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5470-73-67-71-39.536
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-65-69-65-1041.167

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2440.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.153-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1990.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1840.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4740.699

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranks 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sports a -0.153 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 19.76% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 826 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

