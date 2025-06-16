Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship
Sam Burns of the United States plays a second shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Sam Burns returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. Burns will look to improve upon his T55 finish from last year's tournament.
Burns' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|E
|2021
|T13
|66-71-67-68
|-8
|2020
|T24
|68-66-68-67
|-11
At the Travelers Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T7
|72-65-69-78
|+4
|225.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P2
|66-66-68-62
|-18
|300.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|76-65-75-72
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-70-72-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|30.250
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|73-70-75-75
|+5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Burns has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged 1.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.044
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.179
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.078
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.034
|1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.978
|1.883
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.179 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns has delivered a 1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Burns has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
