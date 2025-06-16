PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns of the United States plays a second shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sam Burns of the United States plays a second shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Sam Burns returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. Burns will look to improve upon his T55 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Burns at the Travelers Championship.

    Burns' recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5567-68-69-72-4
    2022MC70-70E
    2021T1366-71-67-68-8
    2020T2468-66-68-67-11

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Burns' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Burns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT772-65-69-78+4225.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP266-66-68-62-18300.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1276-65-75-72E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-70-72-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3065-70-67-73-530.250
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1369-69-69-67-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4673-70-75-75+516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    Burns' recent performances

    • Burns has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Burns has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns has averaged 1.883 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.044-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1790.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0780.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.0341.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9781.883

    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.044 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sports a -0.179 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns has delivered a 1.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Burns has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 18th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

