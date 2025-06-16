Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard competes in the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Gerard's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|72-74-69-79
|+14
|13.050
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T23
|76-69-72-74
|+3
|45.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|67-72-73-73
|+5
|2.650
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|66-72-72-70
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|69-71-68-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-69-71-69
|-8
|34.300
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|73-66-74-69
|-6
|300.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|9
|65-65-68-68
|-14
|80.000
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has one top-five finish, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.212
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.437
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.092
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.087
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.827
|0.449
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.437 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
- Gerard has accumulated 832 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.