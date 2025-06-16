PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard competes in the 2025 Travelers Championship June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Gerard's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5072-74-69-79+1413.050
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2376-69-72-74+345.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7367-72-73-73+52.650
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT866-72-72-70-4143.333
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4269-71-68-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-69-71-69-834.300
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open273-66-74-69-6300.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open965-65-68-68-1480.000

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has one top-five finish, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2120.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4370.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0920.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.087-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8270.449

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.212 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.437 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 110th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.61% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 832 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW