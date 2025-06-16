Ryan Gerard betting profile: Travelers Championship

Gerard has one top-five finish, three top-10 finishes, and four top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 6-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.