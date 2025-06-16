Ryan Fox betting profile: Travelers Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox is set to compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks Fox's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Fox's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|72-73-73-69
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|P1
|66-66-64-66
|-18
|500.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|72-72-73-73
|+2
|51.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|67-71-72-73
|-1
|37.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|P1
|65-70-68-66
|-15
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 2.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.048
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.618
|1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.066
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.261
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.993
|2.131
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.618, ranking ninth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Fox is sporting a 0.261 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
- Fox's average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 54th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 1,068 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 24th in the standings.
- Fox is breaking par 23.22% of the time, ranking 28th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
