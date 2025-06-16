Ryan Fox betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fox has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.

Fox has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.