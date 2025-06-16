PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox is set to compete in the 2025 Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks Fox's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Travelers Championship.

    At the Travelers Championship

    • This is Fox's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1972-73-73-69+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenP166-66-64-66-18500.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2072-72-73-73+251.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-72-73-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicP165-70-68-66-15300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 2.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0480.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6181.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.0660.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2610.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9932.131

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.618, ranking ninth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Putting, Fox is sporting a 0.261 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28.
    • Fox's average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 54th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 1,068 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 24th in the standings.
    • Fox is breaking par 23.22% of the time, ranking 28th on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW