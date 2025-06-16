PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event, with his best finish in recent years being a tie for 19th.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Travelers Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4870-73-67-65-5
    2023T1969-65-69-63-14
    2021T1967-66-68-72-7
    2020T3265-69-72-64-10

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1070-72-72-71+5165.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT574-68-73-71-2287.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4665-74-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-68-70-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-68+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3072-70-74-69-335.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard172-68-67-70-11700.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT663-70-66-70-1591.667
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3972-71-75-72+219.500

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Henley has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.091-0.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5960.651
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4380.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.280-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2240.804

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.596.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.56% ranks 13th on TOUR this season.
    • Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.438 ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 1,871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
    • Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.35% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

