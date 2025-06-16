Russell Henley betting profile: Travelers Championship
Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 14, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Russell Henley returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship from June 19-22. He'll look to improve on his previous performances at this event, with his best finish in recent years being a tie for 19th.
Henley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|2023
|T19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|2021
|T19
|67-66-68-72
|-7
|2020
|T32
|65-69-72-64
|-10
At the Travelers Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Henley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T10
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|165.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T5
|74-68-73-71
|-2
|287.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|65-74-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-68-70-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|35.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|72-68-67-70
|-11
|700.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|63-70-66-70
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|19.500
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Henley has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.091
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.596
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.438
|0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.280
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.224
|0.804
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley ranks 14th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.596.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.56% ranks 13th on TOUR this season.
- Henley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.438 ranks eighth on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 1,871 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR.
- Henley's Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.35% ranks 26th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.