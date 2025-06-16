Rory McIlroy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McIlroy ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.779, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranks second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy has posted a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.

McIlroy ranks 18th in Par Breakers, converting 23.83% of his holes into birdies or better.