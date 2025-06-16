PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. McIlroy will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently finished in the top 20.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the Travelers Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T768-64-66-64-18
    2022T1962-70-72-67-9
    2020T1163-68-69-67-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4774-69-72-72+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT766-67-69-68-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1264-69-61-72-2230.292
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentP172-66-66-73-11750.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT570-66-65-64-1596.250
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP167-68-73-68-12750.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1570-70-73-72-380.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1772-67-74-72-356.286

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.7790.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.071-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1870.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5170.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.5540.360

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.779, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy has posted a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
    • McIlroy ranks 18th in Par Breakers, converting 23.83% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • With 2,724 FedExCup Regular Season points, McIlroy currently ranks second in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

