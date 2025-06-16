Rory McIlroy betting profile: Travelers Championship
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. McIlroy will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has consistently finished in the top 20.
McIlroy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|2022
|T19
|62-70-72-67
|-9
|2020
|T11
|63-68-69-67
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|64-69-61-72
|-22
|30.292
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|P1
|72-66-66-73
|-11
|750.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|70-66-65-64
|-15
|96.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|750.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|56.286
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.779
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.071
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.187
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.517
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.554
|0.360
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.779, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McIlroy has posted a 0.071 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McIlroy has delivered a 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47.
- McIlroy ranks 18th in Par Breakers, converting 23.83% of his holes into birdies or better.
- With 2,724 FedExCup Regular Season points, McIlroy currently ranks second in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.