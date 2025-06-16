PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
60M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, MacIntyre finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Travelers Championship.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1670-62-66-68-14

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. Open270-74-69-68+1500.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3665-72-69-65-917.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2071-74-73-72+251.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT668-70-64-71-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4768-70-73-76+315.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3469-68-72-67-422.656
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-69-68-71-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6671-68-73-71-16.625
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship969-70-72-69-8200.000

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4200.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4970.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.023-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0830.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9781.596

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.420 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.497 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has accumulated 1,196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

