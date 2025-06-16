Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Travelers Championship
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, MacIntyre finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
At the Travelers Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|2
|70-74-69-68
|+1
|500.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|17.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T20
|71-74-73-72
|+2
|51.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T47
|68-70-73-76
|+3
|15.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|22.656
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-69-68-71
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T66
|71-68-73-71
|-1
|6.625
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|200.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished second with a score of 1-over.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.289 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.420
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.497
|0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.023
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.083
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.978
|1.596
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.420 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre sports a 0.497 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- MacIntyre has accumulated 1,196 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.