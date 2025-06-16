Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.