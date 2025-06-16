Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Fowler looks to improve on his T20 finish from last year's event as he competes for the $20 million purse.
Fowler's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|2023
|T13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|MC
|69-75
|+4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|72-73-69-73
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.217
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.026
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.217
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.064
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.038
|0.527
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 464 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
