1H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 31, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)



    Rickie Fowler returns to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship, set to take place June 19-22. Fowler looks to improve on his T20 finish from last year's event as he competes for the $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Travelers Championship.

    Fowler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2064-69-69-65-13
    2023T1370-65-60-69-16
    2022MC72-71+3
    2021MC69-75+4

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT772-73-69-73-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1670-64-67-74-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.527 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2170.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0260.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.217-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0640.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0380.527

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.217 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.026 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.04% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 464 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

