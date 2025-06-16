PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his recent strong performances at this event, including a tie for fifth place last year.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Travelers Championship.

    Cantlay's recent history at the Travelers Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T568-65-64-65-18
    2023T465-68-61-67-19
    2022T1364-67-63-76-10
    2021T1368-66-70-68-8
    2020T1166-67-69-65-13

    At the Travelers Championship

    • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-73-69-74E105.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT465-68-70-65-12300.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1367-69-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3674-72-73-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-67-74-77+120.071
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 0.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3270.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5590.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.068-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1510.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1050.975

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 1,136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    In test of resilience, journeyman Spaun shows himself, world how good he can be

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Five betting lessons from extraordinary U.S. Open finish at soggy Oakmont

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jun 16, 2025

    Choosing to stay positive, MacIntyre finishes runner-up at U.S. Open

    Latest
    Official

    U.S. Open

    1

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    2

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    +1
    R4
    -2

    3

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    +2
    R4
    +3

    T4

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    E

    T4

    ENG
    T. Hatton
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +2

    T4

    MEX
    C. Ortiz
    Tot
    +3
    R4
    +3

    T7

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    -3

    T7

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    E

    T7

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    +4
    R4
    +8

    T10

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    +5
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    B. Koepka
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    C. Kirk
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    +6
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW