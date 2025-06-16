Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship
Patrick Cantlay of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, taking place June 19-22. He'll look to improve upon his recent strong performances at this event, including a tie for fifth place last year.
Cantlay's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|2023
|T4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|2022
|T13
|64-67-63-76
|-10
|2021
|T13
|68-66-70-68
|-8
|2020
|T11
|66-67-69-65
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-73-69-74
|E
|105.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|65-68-70-65
|-12
|300.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|67-69-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|74-72-73-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-67-74-77
|+1
|20.071
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|71-74-75-69
|+1
|29.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|74-70-68-68
|-8
|250.000
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.975 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.327
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.559
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.068
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.151
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.105
|0.975
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay is sporting a 0.559 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks fourth with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Cantlay has accumulated 1,136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
